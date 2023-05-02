Launch of automatic vending machine: Kiosks hit among boozers, Tasmac staff won’t raise toast

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The launch of automatic vending machines for liquor sales at four private malls in the city has drawn criticism from activists and politicians who have called on the state government to withdraw it. They said the move goes against the stated objective of bringing down liquor sales in the state. However, consumers have welcomed the move as it would put a stop to overcharging by Tasmac staff.

Tasmac, which enjoys a monopoly in liquor sales in the state, set up the vending machines at four Elite outlets in Chennai. Customers can pay and select their preferred drink from a list displayed on a touch screen. The vending machines will operate from 12 pm to 10 pm and only customers aged 21 and above will be allowed to buy liquor.

“Setting up of the vending machines goes against the promise of a phased prohibition,” said A Soundararajan, a former MLA and state president of CITU. “We have lost many young lives, especially in economically weaker sections. The government should keep this in mind,” he said.

N Periyasami, Tasmac Employees Federation state president, said the vending machines are new marketing strategies to promote liquor sales. “The idea seems to be to set up more such machines in the future. We urge the government to shut them immediately,” he said.

A statement by Tasmac on Friday also said the machines will curb the practice of overcharging buyers. Regular customers also agree. “We argue with the salesperson daily as they demand higher prices. Now we can pay the MRP at the machine and buy,” said a 25-year-old regular Tasmac customer.

Political leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani and BJP state president K Annamalai have already opposed the move. A senior official from Tasmac said vending machines will be the best way to overcome overcharging by Tasmac staff as they have been unsuccessful in curbing the practice despite initiating various measures.

