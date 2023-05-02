Home States Tamil Nadu

Libraries shut for six months, complain Sitheri locals to Dharmapuri administration

Residents of Sitheri urged the Dharmapuri administration to improve facilities of two libraries for the welfare of youths in their area.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

Sitheri panchayat is one of the biggest tribal hamlets in Dharmapuri, with over 60 villages and around 4,500 families. Over the past few years, the panchayat has been producing first-generation graduates taking up higher education. To help these students, the residents are urging the Dharmapuri administration to improve the two libraries here.

G Venkateshan from Kalasapadi said, “Sitheri panchayat has two libraries, but they have been closed for the past six months. There have been no new books and the existing books are not beneficial to the students. Students preparing for government exams are travelling to Harur to attend private coaching classes. But not all students can manage such expenses. So, by improving the book collection in the library, many poor students could also have a fair opportunity to succeed in competitive exams.”

K Srikanth from Sitheri said, “Both the libraries are seldom open to the public. We have been urging the panchayat to clean up the library and provide electricity. But so far, no efforts have been made. Most of the books are not sufficient to prepare students for NEET or JEE or any other government exams.”
The Block Development office of Pappireddipatti was not available for a comment on the issue. When contacted, Revenue officials assured to look into the matter.

