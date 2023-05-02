Home States Tamil Nadu

May Day: Kanimozhi, ministers pay tribute to workers

"Meetings at rural places is a regular event of DMK. The party has organised public meetings at village panchayats even when we were in opposition," the MP said.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A rickshaw puller taking the load at kasichetty street i during world labour day in Chennai ((Photo | EPS/ P Ravikumar)

A rickshaw puller taking the load at kasichetty street i during world labour day in Chennai ((Photo | EPS/ P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  To commemorate Labour Day on May 1, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan paid tributes at the workers' memorial symbol at Kalaignar Arangam on Monday. City corporation mayor Jegan Periyasamy and deputy mayor Jenitta Selvaraj were present on the occasion.

Kanimozhi also took part in the grama sabha meeting at Mapilaiyoorani village panchayat in the presence of fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, collector Dr K Senthil Raj, additional collector Subam Thakkare Gnanadev Rao and panchayat president Saravanakumar.

Residents from Mapilaiyoorani submitted petitions demanding regular drinking water supply, bridge facilities, bus stop shelters, patta, encroachment removal and concerns about increasing electricity bills. "Meetings at rural places is a regular event of DMK. The party has organised public meetings at village panchayats even when we were in opposition," the MP said.

A special task force headed by Collector Dr K Senthil Raj has been formed to monitor illegal sand theft along river Thamirabarani, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday. The parliamentarian visited the house of slain Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Lourth Francis at Soosai Pandiyapuram and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his wife Ponsittal.

The parliamentarian consoled her and the children, and assured them of all necessary assistance. The VAO was murdered allegedly by the illegal sand mining mafia at Murappanadu VAO office on April 25. Speaking to media person, Kanimozhi, "An upright and straight-forward official has been killed. Two persons have been arrested, and a task force led by DSP Suresh is investigating the case."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labour day Kanimozhi
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp