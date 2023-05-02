May Day: Kanimozhi, ministers pay tribute to workers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: To commemorate Labour Day on May 1, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan paid tributes at the workers' memorial symbol at Kalaignar Arangam on Monday. City corporation mayor Jegan Periyasamy and deputy mayor Jenitta Selvaraj were present on the occasion.



Kanimozhi also took part in the grama sabha meeting at Mapilaiyoorani village panchayat in the presence of fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, collector Dr K Senthil Raj, additional collector Subam Thakkare Gnanadev Rao and panchayat president Saravanakumar.



Residents from Mapilaiyoorani submitted petitions demanding regular drinking water supply, bridge facilities, bus stop shelters, patta, encroachment removal and concerns about increasing electricity bills. "Meetings at rural places is a regular event of DMK. The party has organised public meetings at village panchayats even when we were in opposition," the MP said.

A special task force headed by Collector Dr K Senthil Raj has been formed to monitor illegal sand theft along river Thamirabarani, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday. The parliamentarian visited the house of slain Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Lourth Francis at Soosai Pandiyapuram and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his wife Ponsittal.

The parliamentarian consoled her and the children, and assured them of all necessary assistance. The VAO was murdered allegedly by the illegal sand mining mafia at Murappanadu VAO office on April 25. Speaking to media person, Kanimozhi, "An upright and straight-forward official has been killed. Two persons have been arrested, and a task force led by DSP Suresh is investigating the case."

