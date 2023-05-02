Home States Tamil Nadu

Modernisation of LBP canal begins in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur

The canal starts from Lower Bhavani Dam (LBD) in Erode, passes through Tiruppur and ends in Karur.

Published: 02nd May 2023

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  Work to modernise the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal began in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur as per schedule on Monday. The canal is being renovated for the first time since it was constructed 65 years ago. The works are expected to be completed in two years.

The canal starts from Lower Bhavani Dam (LBD) in Erode, passes through Tiruppur and ends in Karur. Over 2.07 lakh farmlands are irrigated through this canal in all three districts.  The state government had come up with a modernisation plan for the canal in 2020 and a fund of Rs 709 crore was allotted for it. However, the works were delayed as there were disagreements among the farmers regarding the project. After the farmers came to an agreement, the works for this project started on Monday.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials from LBP said, “The Madras High Court had directed that the work on this project should begin on May 1 and the works have began at eight places where there are old sluices and bridges as planned. Existing old cement structures will be demolished and new ones will be constructed at places where required and bridges will come up at many places over the LBP canal. We have planned to carry out bridge repair works in only 14 places under this project. All other bridges are under repair by the state highways department.”

Kannan, executive engineer of LBP, said, “Farmers have cooperated fully in all the places where work began on Monday. The demands put forth by the farmers will be taken into consideration. In the first phase, works will be completed where there are old structures on the canal. After that construction works will begin in other places, following feedback from the farmers in that area.”

