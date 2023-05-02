Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA takes over Puducherry BJP cadre murder probe

The NIA has taken over the probe into the murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran (42) at Villianur in March. 

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The NIA has taken over the probe into the murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran (42) at Villianur in March. Following the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA registered a case under Explosive Substances Act. V Senthil Kumar, Deputy SP, NIA, Chennai visited Puducherry on Sunday for the case.

On March 27, Senthil Kumaran was waiting near a bakery, when a group of motorcycle-borne assailants hurled two country-made bombs at him and hacked him to death. All seven suspects surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Tiruchy the next day. The Villianur police that were handling the case had arrested 14 people in connection with the murder. 

According to party sources, Senthil Kumaran was close to Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam. A senior police official had earlier said, the use of explosives had attracted the attention of the NIA. 
Former chief minister V Narayanasamy had demanded a CBI probe into the murder, citing allegations of nexus between some police personnel and the assailants, and said the investigation by local police may not be a fair one. He had hinted at Senthil Kumar’s growing stature in Mangalam constituency as a reason for having him “eliminated” for political gains by someone who is eyeing the constituency for the next Assembly elections. 

Leader of Opposition R Siva, who had raised the issue in the Assembly, said the police had failed to act even after Senthil Kumaran had lodged a complaint earlier claiming a threat to his life.
 

