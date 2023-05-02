OPS dissolves ‘fake general council’ of AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: O Panneerselvam, who continues to claim himself as the coordinator of the AIADMK, on Monday ‘dissolved’ the ‘fake general council’ that expelled him from the post and amended the party bylaws to usurp the rights of the primary members of the party. He also directed the party cadre not to have any truck with the members of the ‘fake general council’

Panneerselvam, in a statement, said the party cadre, at the state-level conference held in Trichy on April 24, recommended that the ‘fake general council’ should be dissolved and that a genuine general council with members elected by the primary members of the party should be constituted.

“In accordance with the suggestion, the ‘fake general council’ is dissolved from May 1,” OPS said, adding the new membership cards would be issued to the party cadre soon and after that general council members would be elected “in a fair manner”.

The leaders of AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami have been reiterating that OPS has been expelled from the party in the general council held on July 11, 2022, and that the ECI has approved these decisions recently.

