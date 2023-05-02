Pregnant woman ends life in TN's Pudukkottai; husband, in-laws held for abetting suicide

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 29-year-old man and his parents were arrested on Sunday night and Monday morning respectively for allegedly abetting the suicide of his eight-month pregnant wife, aged 22, in Annavasal near Pudukkottai, on Saturday.

According to police, K Maheshwari (22) of Kulathur taluk and T Aravind (29) of Vilappatti Mettukkalam village in Annavasal tied the knot about nine months ago. Frequent quarrels used to ensue between the couple over the past few months, sources said.

In this situation, the 22-year-old woman, who was eight months into pregnancy, died allegedly by suicide in Annavasal near Pudukkottai, on Saturday. A case was registered, and the body was sent for postmortem, following which the kin of the deceased resorted to a roadblock on Kulathur Road on Sunday to urge for the arrest of Aravind and his family over abetment to suicide.

Police rushed to the spot to pacify the protesting relatives, following which the protest was withdrawn. Later, the enraged relatives received the body after postmortem and buried it, along with the fetus, in front of Aravind's residence on Sunday, said sources. Subsequently, Annavasal police recorded the arrest of Aravind on Sunday night and his father Thangamani P (60) and his mother Vijayarani T (55) on Monday based on a complaint filed by the kin of the deceased which alleged abetment to suicide. A probe is on.

(Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's Helpline number 104 and Sneha's Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050.)

