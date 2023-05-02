Home States Tamil Nadu

Techie, 13-year-old daughter die in Yercaud waterfalls

A Chennai-based software engineer and his 13-year-old daughter slipped and died in a waterfall at Yercaud on Monday evening. Police said the accident happened when the two tried to click selfies.

Published: 02nd May 2023 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

SALEM:  A Chennai-based software engineer and his 13-year-old daughter slipped and died in a waterfall at Yercaud on Monday evening. Police said the accident happened when the two tried to click selfies. The deceased were identified as Balamurali (43) and Soumya (13) of Mandaveli in Chennai.

Balamurali had come to Yercaud on vacation with his wife and two daughters on Saturday. On Monday evening, they went to bathe in a waterfall in Nallur. Balamurali and Soumya went to take a bath while Lakshmi stayed in the car with the baby. The two slipped and fell on the rock suffering head injuries. Locals rescued them and sent them to Salem GH, but they died on the way. Yercaud police have registered a case.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police S Sivakumar said, “We have put a warning board there not to climb above the waterfall. We are also spreading awareness through the local police. However, people climb above the falls to take photos. The two tried to climb the waterfall to take pictures. This is the reason for the tragedy. We have directed Yercaud police to tighten surveillance near the waterfalls.”

