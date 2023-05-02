‘TN govt working to give assured wages and production-based incentives to weavers’

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Handloom and Textiles Minister R Gandhi has said that the state government is taking steps to improve the livelihood and revenue of weavers.

Edited excerpts.

Q: Co-op society handloom weavers are complaining of low wages and exodus of artisans. What is your plan to support them?

Wages for handloom weavers were not increased by the previous government for years. But, we have increased that by 10% in the last two years. I agree that these wages are also not sufficient. But, there are financial constraints. The government is working to provide assured wages and production-based incentives to weavers. That is in an early stage of discussion.

Q: What has the department done to revive Co-optex?

Our government recovered Co-optex from mounting losses and made it profitable. It has jumped from a loss of `7.61 crore in 2019-20 to a profit of `9.4 crore in 2021-22. They have turned profitable and its turnover has increased to `30 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous financial year.

We have set a target turnover of `400 crore in the next two years.

Q: Knitwear manufacturers and spinning mills are urging the government to stabilise cotton prices...

We have waived the 1% cess on cotton and made the union government reduce import duty on cotton through repeated requests. This has significantly brought their prices down. Cotton Corporation of India has set up godowns in Tamil Nadu which help the mills get raw materials cheaper and on time. This has stabilised cotton prices to some extent when they peaked last year. We are also exploring the feasibility to establish a joint venture with private players to establish a CCI-like body.

Q: On the textile city project proposed by you ...

Textile city near Chennai will act as a B2B and B2C marketing hub to tap a higher value chain and integrated textile marketing network. It will be established through public-private partnership. It will also help the development of all segments of the textile value chain and chance for the players to cost-effective production.



