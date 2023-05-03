15-year-old boy drives car, kills minor girl in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 11-year-old girl was crushed to death after being hit by a car driven by a 15-year-old boy in Nallur on Monday evening.

The boy’s father has been booked for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, Adhinarayanan (48), a native of Theni district, runs an eatery on Dharapuram Road.

He lives in Kovil Vazhi with his wife Gomathi (40) and three daughters Bhagiyasri (15), Thanshiya (13) and Deepika (11). Since schools are closed for summer vacation, the children used to spend time in their father’s eatery.

On Monday, Deepika was walking towards the house from the eatery when she was knocked down by a speeding car. The impact was so severe that Deepika was crushed to death. The car careened out of control and capsized in the farmland.

Shocked and angered by the accident, locals rushed towards the car to thrash the driver but found a 15-year-old boy in the driver’s seat with minor injuries. They pulled the boy out and handed him over to the police.

Police sent the girl’s body to Tiruppur Government Hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the boy was in the habit of driving the car frequently and his parents did not restrain him.

On Monday evening, the boy drove from his house in Veerapandi and was driving the car at high speed. He lost control while driving on Dharapuram Road and tried to avoid hitting a group of walkers but knocked down the girl.

A case was registered against the boy in Tiruppur police station and he will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board.

A case has been registered against the boy’s father under IPC 279, 304A (causing death by negligence) and under section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

TIRUPPUR: A 11-year-old girl was crushed to death after being hit by a car driven by a 15-year-old boy in Nallur on Monday evening. The boy’s father has been booked for causing death due to negligence. According to police, Adhinarayanan (48), a native of Theni district, runs an eatery on Dharapuram Road.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He lives in Kovil Vazhi with his wife Gomathi (40) and three daughters Bhagiyasri (15), Thanshiya (13) and Deepika (11). Since schools are closed for summer vacation, the children used to spend time in their father’s eatery. On Monday, Deepika was walking towards the house from the eatery when she was knocked down by a speeding car. The impact was so severe that Deepika was crushed to death. The car careened out of control and capsized in the farmland. Shocked and angered by the accident, locals rushed towards the car to thrash the driver but found a 15-year-old boy in the driver’s seat with minor injuries. They pulled the boy out and handed him over to the police. Police sent the girl’s body to Tiruppur Government Hospital for postmortem. Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the boy was in the habit of driving the car frequently and his parents did not restrain him. On Monday evening, the boy drove from his house in Veerapandi and was driving the car at high speed. He lost control while driving on Dharapuram Road and tried to avoid hitting a group of walkers but knocked down the girl. A case was registered against the boy in Tiruppur police station and he will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board. A case has been registered against the boy’s father under IPC 279, 304A (causing death by negligence) and under section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act.