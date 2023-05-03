Home States Tamil Nadu

ADW Sanitary workers seek hike, protest in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sanitary workers employed at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department hostels staged a protest at Ezhilgam on Tuesday demanding to hike their pay or post them as cooks in the vacancies available in the department.

According to them, nearly 650 sanitary workers were employed by their seniority in employment exchange in 2011. They were given a salary of Rs 2,000. “After struggling for several years, the AIADMK government gave us basic pay of around Rs 4,000 making our salaries Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000. We cannot run our families with this meagre salary,” said a sanitary worker.

The protest was called off after officials assured them of meeting with the department secretary on Wednesday.

