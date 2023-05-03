Air pollution is invisible killer: Ex-WHO chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air pollution is an invisible killer as it not only aggravates asthma but impacts cardiovascular and neurological systems. Most importantly, it affects the foetus when pregnant women are exposed to air pollution, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist.

Speaking at the Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital on Tuesday on World Asthma Day, Dr Soumya said women in tribal and rural areas are exposed to indoor pollution as many are using solid fuel for cooking.

“Poor nutrition, physical inactivity and air pollution are the top three risk factors for poor health. It also sets off chronic diseases. As medical professionals we need to do more advocacy and need to be activists for policy action,” she added.

Doctors should think more about preventive aspects of health, Dr Soumya added. Dr S K Kabra, AIIMS, inaugurated the paediatric pulmonology laboratory at the hospital.

CHENNAI: Air pollution is an invisible killer as it not only aggravates asthma but impacts cardiovascular and neurological systems. Most importantly, it affects the foetus when pregnant women are exposed to air pollution, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist. Speaking at the Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital on Tuesday on World Asthma Day, Dr Soumya said women in tribal and rural areas are exposed to indoor pollution as many are using solid fuel for cooking. “Poor nutrition, physical inactivity and air pollution are the top three risk factors for poor health. It also sets off chronic diseases. As medical professionals we need to do more advocacy and need to be activists for policy action,” she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Doctors should think more about preventive aspects of health, Dr Soumya added. Dr S K Kabra, AIIMS, inaugurated the paediatric pulmonology laboratory at the hospital.