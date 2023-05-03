Home States Tamil Nadu

Audio clip politics a cheap tactic, no need to say anything more: Tamil Nadu CM

In ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ question and answer series, Stalin says he has time only to serve people

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Describing the release of two audio clips attributed to finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as ‘cheap politics’, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said that since the minister has already given a detailed explanation twice, he does not want to say anything more on the issue. 

In his first reaction to the audio files that were released over the past two weeks, the CM said, “I have time only for serving the people. I don’t want to speak about this further since I don’t want to give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics.” The CM said this in his regular ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ question and answer series. 

In the audio files attributed to Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the FM is purportedly heard making a few allegations against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan, son and son-in-law of the chief minister. In the first audio, Rajan is purportedly heard saying that Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan had amassed huge wealth in a short time.  

In the second audio clip, released by BJP president K Annamalai, he is allegedly heard criticising the functioning of the DMK and praising the BJP.  PTR, however, dismissed both the audio clips as fabricated and said such audio clips and videos can be created with the help of artificial intelligence and technology.  
 

