BRTEs to protest delay in transfers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Block Resource Teacher Educators Association has announced that it will conduct a meeting at the DPI campus in Nungambakkam on Thursday demanding the school education department to transfer 500 BRTEs as BT (bachelor of teaching) assistants. They added that they will also wear badges in protest as transfer counsellings have been announced only for teachers even though the department had released a list of BRTEs who will be transferred to the schools in February.

While the sanctioned strength of the BRTEs in the state is 6,000, only 2,900 posts have been filled. BRTEs provide academic support to the schools by monitoring how classes are taken and suggesting improvisations apart from training teachers.

“Most of the BRTEs are posted in urban blocks because of which those in rural areas have to monitor more than 40 schools. If there is sanctioned strength, each of us would have to take care of around 15 schools. As there is only half strength, the workload is very heavy,” said an office-bearer of the TNBRTE Association.

We are also involved in all schemes in the schools that are allotted to us including Naan Mudhalvan, Ennum Ezhuthum and also adult literacy programme. Due to this, we are not able to concentrate on the academic support part of our job.

While 500 BRTEs are transferred to schools every year, this was not done from 2014 to 2021. No recruitment of BRTEs has been done since 2010. The department has announced transfer counselling for teachers, however, we have been left out, said the members of the association.

