‘CAG’s allegations of irregularities against AIADMK will be probed’: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the irregularities during the previous AIADMK regime highlighted in the recent reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General would be probed into and that the wrongdoers will have to face the music.

He was speaking at the Ungalil Oruvan session. Responding to a question about the charges made in the CAG reports about the irregularities in floating tenders by the Public Works Department, the scheme for modernising the police department, the project for providing housing facilities against the previous AIADMK regime, Stalin said, “People know about the ‘corrupt governance’ of the AIADMK and the CAG report has just confirmed it with evidence. Further investigations on these findings would be initiated.”

The CM also said due to the amendments made to the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2018, certain prior permissions and approvals are required for taking up further investigations. In reply to a statement that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ‘valour’ has vanished after his visit to New Delhi, Stalin said, “For EPS or his partymen it is nothing new to go to Delhi with all valour and to return as deflated balloons.”

On the SC reiterating the view that a time frame should be set for governors to give their assent to the bills adopted by the state assemblies, Stalin said, “If a governor puts bills into the backburner, there can be no other disgrace to the democracy than this.”

To a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in Telangana that reservations for Muslims would be cancelled if the BJP comes to power there, the DMK chief said it only showed their ill feeling towards the minorities.

“In a country that has secularism in the preamble of its Constitution, the home minister speaking like this is a breach of the Constitution. People are watching everything. He has spoken so for electoral gains,” he added.

