Free bus travel for women led to suspension of bus services in many places: Tenkasi collector

Pathivar stated that their village is situated like a small island in the district and that the particular bus was giving his villagers connectivity to the towns.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

Representational Image: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:  Bus services have been suspended in many places by TNSTC owing to loss of revenue following the free bus rides for women scheme, said District Collector Durai Ravichandran while addressing the residents of Vadiyur panchayat during a grama sabha meeting held on Monday.

Panchayat President M Snabaga Antony alias Pathivar in the presence of Alangulam Panchayat Union Council Chairman Divya Manikandan demanded Ravichandran to take steps to restore the operation of the government bus (route number 13), which was operated between Vadiyur and district headquarters Tenkasi for about 40 years. "All of us know that since the service of TNSTC buses offering free rides for women started, TNSTC has lost revenue. They suspended many such bus services along short routes. If possible, I will talk to the people concerned and take steps to restore the bus service," said the collector.

 
Pathivar stated that their village is situated like a small island in the district and that the particular bus was giving his villagers connectivity to the towns. He claimed that many girls stopped going to college and became beedi workers after the bus service was suspended. The villagers had already petitioned the collector for the restoration of this bus service on February 6 during the grievance redressal meeting.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced free travel for women in state transport corporation buses with the intention to increase the work participation rate of women and to promote public transportation. He announced the scheme soon after he was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

Later, he said that eighty percent of beneficiaries under the scheme hail from backward and Adi Dravida communities and this is not just a matter of joy but also a good pointer of the Dravidian model rule.

But, it seems, the Tenkasi collector thinks differently.

TASMAC-run liquor outlets

Pathivar also demanded Ravichandran to close two TASMAC-run liquor shops located in their village limit stating that nine women of their village became widows and about 15 inebriated youths broke their leg or hand in road accidents which took place in their village.  "These liquor shops are running round-the-clock. Responding to our petition against operating the outlets, the district collectorate staff replied that there are no schools or religious places near them," he rued.

However, the collector observed that the Tenkasi district has only 73 liquor shops in eight taluks and assured them that steps will be taken to shift one of the two liquor shops in Vadiyur to another location. Ravichandran also promised that the district administration would dig a drinking water well near the Arunthapatti tank for the benefit of villagers.

Box: Activist S Jameen sent a petition to the  Tenkasi Collector and transport secretary stating that the authorities of Puliyangudi bus depot stopped service of the 25G-route bus on Saturday and Sundays, which had been offering free rides to the women between Surandai and Tenkasi via Ayikudi. Instead, a special bus that charges women is being operated over the weekends, he claimed.

