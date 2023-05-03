Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai police awaiting nod for plan to de-radicalise extremist elements

The State government is yet to approve a proposal sent by the Coimbatore city police to start a programme to de-radicalise extremist elements.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The State government is yet to approve a proposal sent by the Coimbatore city police to start a programme to de-radicalise extremist elements. As per department sources, a hundred people are under shadow watch after the car blast on October 23, 2022, of which fifty have been categorized as radicals who were attracted by the ideologies of extremist organizations.

City police proposed beginning a programme to de-radicalize them through frequent psychological sessions. They had sent a proposal to the HOPF seeking permission. But it is not been approved, sources added.

Meanwhile, with the State Police Department initiating work to form an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Coimbatore city police conducted a programme to sensitise the force to counter-terrorism operations. The programme was held on Tuesday and personnel working in Special Intelligence Cell (SIC), station-level intelligence officers and officers from special units participated.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan stressed the need for regular beat patrolling and identifying radical elements.  “Police personnel should work on public grievances without prejudice. People should have confidence that we are taking reasonable action on their complaints,” he said.  

“The State government is working to launch the Anti-Terrorism squad. Simultaneously we planned to strengthen our units through such sensitization programmes. We have deployed Special Intelligence Cell officers in all 15 stations in the city and increased strength of personnel wherever it was necessary to strengthen intelligence gathering,” Balakrishnan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore city police de-radicalise extremist elements
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp