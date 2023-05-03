Kovai police awaiting nod for plan to de-radicalise extremist elements

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government is yet to approve a proposal sent by the Coimbatore city police to start a programme to de-radicalise extremist elements. As per department sources, a hundred people are under shadow watch after the car blast on October 23, 2022, of which fifty have been categorized as radicals who were attracted by the ideologies of extremist organizations.

City police proposed beginning a programme to de-radicalize them through frequent psychological sessions. They had sent a proposal to the HOPF seeking permission. But it is not been approved, sources added.

Meanwhile, with the State Police Department initiating work to form an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Coimbatore city police conducted a programme to sensitise the force to counter-terrorism operations. The programme was held on Tuesday and personnel working in Special Intelligence Cell (SIC), station-level intelligence officers and officers from special units participated.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan stressed the need for regular beat patrolling and identifying radical elements. “Police personnel should work on public grievances without prejudice. People should have confidence that we are taking reasonable action on their complaints,” he said.

“The State government is working to launch the Anti-Terrorism squad. Simultaneously we planned to strengthen our units through such sensitization programmes. We have deployed Special Intelligence Cell officers in all 15 stations in the city and increased strength of personnel wherever it was necessary to strengthen intelligence gathering,” Balakrishnan said.

