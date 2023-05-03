Home States Tamil Nadu

Land acquisition: Politicos have charges aplenty against NLC in Tamil Nadu

Anbumani Ramadoss told reporters now, the NLC outlived its utility.  “Tamil Nadu has decided to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Neyveli Lignite Corporation

Entrance of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited at Neyveli in Cuddalore. (Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Representatives of political parties have levelled numerous charges against the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) at the talks to sort out issues relating to the acquisition of land by the corporation for the extension of its mine held at the state secretariat on Tuesday. 

The talks were chaired by ministers MRK Panneerselvam, CV Ganesan and Thangam Thennarasu. 
Leaders of political parties said the chief secretary had promised to convene the next round of talks after holding discussions with the NLC.

Anbumani Ramadoss told reporters now, the NLC outlived its utility.  “Tamil Nadu has decided to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040.  At this juncture, why is the state government helping the NLC in acquiring more land?”

Arunmozhithevan (AIADMK) expressed concern over the government’s failure to invite the farmers who gave land to NLC for the talks.  T Velmurugan of TVK said he had requested the chief secretary to give up the efforts to acquire land using police and revenue officials.  

