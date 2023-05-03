Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to two accused in suicide abetment case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently denied anticipatory bail to two persons, including a panchayat ward member, in a case registered against them by Kallikudi taluk police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman last month.



According to the prosecution, the deceased woman was working as a supervisor under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). She had a dispute with the petitioners- Veera Kumar and Balamurugan- in connection with her job and was on her way to the collectorate to give a complaint against them on April 12. However, she killed herself on the way. Based on her suicide note, the Kallikudi taluk police registered a case against the petitioners and the panchayat secretary, Muthu. But the petitioners denied the allegations. Apprehending arrest in the case, they approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail.



Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the plea, noted that the deceased had made specific allegations against each of the accused in her suicide note. Hence, the judge held that custodial interrogation of the petitioners is therefore necessary and dismissed the petition.

