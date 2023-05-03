Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs TNSTC to pay Rs 21.2 lakh compensation to youth in accident case

The order was passed by Justice R Tharani in an appeal filed by the TNSTC challenging the decision made by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal of Karur in 2018, to pay Rs 32.34 lakh to the youth.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)- Kumbakonam division to pay Rs 21.2 lakh compensation to a youth whose right hand got amputated when the TNSTC bus in which he was travelling dashed against a lorry while trying to overtake it, in 2014.

Though the compensation amount initially fixed by the HC was Rs 23.6 lakh, the court reduced 10% of the amount towards 'contributory negligence' as the youth had contributed to the accident by resting his hand outside the bus window.

The order was passed by Justice R Tharani in an appeal filed by the TNSTC challenging the decision made by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal of Karur in 2018, to pay Rs 32.34 lakh to the youth.

The judge agreed with the tribunal's reasoning in fixing the bus driver responsible for the accident, instead of the lorry driver. "The bus, being a passenger vehicle, is to be driven in a more cautious manner. It is the duty of the bus conductor and driver to see that the passengers were keeping their hands inside the bus.

Hence, it is decided that the accident has happened due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver," she observed. But she found that the compensation amount calculated by the tribunal was excessive and therefore revised the amount to Rs 23.62 lakh based on a recalculation.

"Since the youth was keeping his elbow outside the bus, he is liable for 10% of contributory negligence," she further added and fixed the final compensation at Rs 21.25 lakh, which is to be paid within two months.

