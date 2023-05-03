Man riding bike from Namakkal to Chennai falls into flyover pit, dies 

By Express News Service

SALEM: A youth died after falling with his bike into a pit that was dug up to construct a flyover pillar near Attur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as R Logesh (27) of Tiruchengode in Namakkal. Police said Logesh was working in Chennai and come down to his native to be with his wife and a one-year-old son. He left for Chennai early on Tuesday on a bike.

Around 5 am on Tuesday, he fell into the pit near the Rasipuram junction. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Police recovered his body and sent it to GH. “The road has been widened from Rasipuram junction to Thandavarayapuram in Attur. There is a level crossing on the road and the work of constructing a flyover is in progress.

A contractor is carrying out the work on behalf of the State Highways Department. Rows of trenches have been dug to set up pillars for the bridge. Due to this, the traffic on that road has been diverted. Apparently, Logesh did not know about this and fell into the trench. He was wearing a helmet but the impact of the fall was very severe.” a police officer said.

Residents in the area alleged there are no notice boards at the beginning of the road to warn people about the traffic diversion. “The contractor did not put up any warning sign at that place. This is the main cause of the accident. A case has been registered against the contractor. The contractor has been ordered to make safety arrangements,” said inspector of police Senthil Kumar.

