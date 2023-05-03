Home States Tamil Nadu

'No parking' on both sides of Alagarkovil-Kadachanendal Road till Alagar passes: TN police

Till 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the government and private buses will be allowed entry onto the Alagarkovil premises.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  In view of Kallalagar's procession towards Madurai on May 3 (Wednesday), the rural police have announced traffic diversions and restrictions, including 'no parking' on both sides of Alagarkovil and Kadachanendal Road.

Till 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the government and private buses will be allowed entry onto the Alagarkovil premises. Later, all vehicles, including buses headed towards Alagarkovil from Madurai through Madurai-Alagarkovil Road have been advised to take a left from Kadachanendhal and further move through Oomachikulam, Chatrapatti, and Poikaikaraipatti, where a temporary stoppage for vehicles has been made for the public's convenience. The vehicles can arrive in Madurai through the same route.

Likewise, all vehicles from Melur headed towards Alagarkoil have been advised to make stoppages at Amman Mahal (for two-wheeler parking), Prakash Iyer Garden, and Muthulakshmi Rice Mill (for two and four-wheeler parking), Aishwarya Garden (temporary bus stand and four-wheeler parking) and Nagammal Temple (4-wheelers parking).

The buses will be allowed on the Melur and Alagarkoil routes till 3.30 pm on Wednesday. Later, they will have to stop at the above-said temporary bus stand. "All the restrictions will be in place until lord Alagar crosses the locality," said the police.

