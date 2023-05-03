Home States Tamil Nadu

Protesters block NH, urge Tamil Nadu govt not to allow works at Sterlite

Security was beefed up at the collectorate under the aegis of Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan. 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Over 300 anti-Sterlite protesters were arrested on Tuesday after they blockaded the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli national highways (NH) in front of the collectorate urging the state not to give a nod for maintenance works of the copper smelter.

The protesters, led by advocate Hari Ragavan laid siege to the collectorate urging the state not to allow maintenance works at Sterlite Copper when the case in this regard comes up for hearing at the Supreme Court on May 4.

Security was beefed up at the collectorate under the aegis of Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan. The protesters wanted the state government to register strong objection against Sterlite in carrying out the maintenance works on the plant premises in SIPCOT, during the case which is to come up for hearing on May 4.

The police stopped the protesters from meeting the collector to submit their petitions. The differences brewed into arguments which led to the protesters resorting to staging a road blockade on the NH. They picketed all the vehicles plying on the NH for half an hour, which led to a heavy traffic jam in the area. At least 300 persons were arrested according to sources.

