Home States Tamil Nadu

Ragi distribution to ration card holders begins in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district

The central government has allocated 1350 metric tonnes of ragi through the Food Corporation of India for the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts.

Published: 03rd May 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ragi distribution to ration card holders

Ragi being distributed to ration card holders in Nilgiris. (Express)

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The state food department on Wednesday launched a pilot project to distribute ragi (finger millet) through fair-price shops in the Nilgiris district, making it the first initiative of its kind.
Launching the scheme, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani, Cooperation Minister M R Periyakaruppan and Tourism Minister K Ramachandran handed over two kilogrammes of ragi to each of the beneficiaries at a ration shop in Balakola.

“The millet is rich in nutrients such as calcium, iron and fibre, and these will help reduce the blood sugar level of diabetes patients. The project was commenced in Nilgiris district on a pilot basis, and it will be extended to other districts depending on the consumer preference,” Minister Sakkarapani told press persons.

Under the scheme, each cardholder is eligible for two kilogrammes of ragi instead of rice. Since the allocation of wheat will be adjusted towards ragi, the food department will not incur additional expenditure.

The additional chief secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, J Radhakrishnan, said the monthly demand for ragi in the Nilgiris district is 400 metric tonnes which caters to 2.29 lakh cardholders. 

 

(Express)

“The state government currently holds a stock of 482 metric tonnes of high-quality ragi for the Nilgiris district,” he said.

Radhakrishnan added the pilot initiative will be introduced in Dharmapuri district as well. “The Union government has allocated 1,350 metric tonnes of ragi through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for both districts,” he added.

In January, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), which is responsible for procuring goods for distribution under the PDS, established direct procurement centres (DPCs) in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. However, only 221 metric tonnes (MT) of ragi were received, whereas the combined monthly requirement for the two districts is 1,360 MT. Consequently, the food department procured ragi from Karnataka via FCI.

According to data from the agriculture department, Tamil Nadu produced 2.56 lakh MT of ragi in 2018-19, 2.74 lakh MT in 2019-20, and 2.89 lakh MT in 2021-22. The major ragi-producing districts are Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Tirupattur. The low procurement price of `35.78 is the primary reason for the lack of willingness among farmers, said members of the farmers association. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ragi Balakola Panchayat Minister R Sakkarapani Nilgiris Dharmapuri millet
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp