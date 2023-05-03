Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain increases Siruvani level by 2 feet, Kovai people relieved in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board officials had earlier informed that it would be difficult to supply water to Coimbatore during May due to the drastic dip in water level.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Siruvani dam.(File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Residents of Coimbatore breathed a sigh of relief as the water level in Siruvani dam in Kerala increased by 2 feet on Tuesday due to incessant rainfall in the catchment area.

The irrigation department of Kerala has been maintaining the maximum water level of Siruvani dam at 877.00 m (45 ft) instead of its full capacity of 878.50 m (50 ft) as stipulated in the interstate agreement due to poor rainfall in the monsoon, which caused water scarcity in Coimbatore in summer.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board officials had earlier informed that it would be difficult to supply water to Coimbatore during May due to the drastic dip in water level. A TWAD board official from the Siruvani Division said,

“The water catchment areas of the Siruvani dam in Kerala recorded a rainfall of 110 mm on Monday and Tuesday. With this, water levels in the reservoir increased from 5.44 feet to 7.5 feet on Tuesday. Currently, about 40 MLD of water is being supplied from the dam. At this rate, we will be able to supply water till May 28. We are expecting further rainfall in the upcoming days, which will help us to address the water needs of Coimbatore.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Siruvani dam TWAD
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp