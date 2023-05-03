Home States Tamil Nadu

Roads ignored for 21 years, water scheme too skips Kunnamedu in TN, rue locals

Commuters taking the tar road in the locality recount harrowing tales of bumpy rides due to the umpteen potholes on the damaged road.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

damaged drainage

A damaged drainage canal in Kunnamedu street in Chettikulam village in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Residents of Chettikulam village in Perambalur district have reiterated a host of demands, including the repair of damaged roads and the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Kunnamedu street in the village, to authorities, whom, they claim, have been ignoring them. Kunnamedu Street and its bylanes in Chettikulam village in Alathur taluk comprise over 500 families.

Commuters taking the tar road in the locality recount harrowing tales of bumpy rides due to the umpteen potholes on the damaged road. The road was last blacktopped 21 years ago, rued residents. Apart from this, the residents also called to attention the erratic potable water supply plaguing Kunnamedu Street.

Under the JJM, a tap connection was provided last year to all the streets in the village except Kunnamedu, irking the residents of the road. According to sources, the scheme's implementation has been delayed over the allocation of funds; the tender was floated six months ago as well. Other issues raised by the residents include sewage overflow from damaged drains during the rainy season.

They said they filed a complaint at the District Collectorate and Chief Minister Special Cell about three months ago but in vain. S Manikanda Prabu, a resident, told TNIE, “The current panchayat president gave Kunnamedu a cold-shoulder as most of the residents here did not vote for her. The water tank here, which has not been cleaned for a year, poses health threats.

Water also flows in only once in four days, causing water scarcity. We hope the implementation of the JJM would solve the potable water problem.” M Sakthivel, another resident, said, “The road has been encroached has it was not laid for years, rendering it difficult for residents to commute.

We have been facing sewage issues too.” When contacted, Chettikulam Panchayat president Kala Thangarasu told TNIE, “I am aware of this issue. As of now, we have no funds to repair the roads and drainage canals. Action will be taken once the funds come in. As regards to the JJM, a contractor is responsible for the delay in its implementation.”

