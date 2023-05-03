Home States Tamil Nadu

Rowdyism in Kovai: Tamil Nadu cops may summon Instagram officials

Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said several letters were sent to Instagram India, which is based in Bengaluru,  in the last three months but the response was not satisfactory.

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Instagram, instagram logo

Instagram logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore city police are likely to issue summons to officials of Instagram India for allegedly failing to comply with their request to remove content and accounts of people that promote enmity between groups.

Following the murder of a 24-year-old youth near the court complex on February 13 , police formed an anti-rowdyism team and they out that many anti-social elements were posting videos and photos holding weapons on Instagram, which incited violence.

Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said several letters were sent to Instagram India, which is based in Bengaluru,  in the last three months but the response was not satisfactory.  “We requested them to remove some content as it provoked rivalry among gangs. But they did not comply in full and took down only on a few contents. We have decided to issue summons to them through cyber crime police,” he said.   

According to sources in cyber crime wing, police identified 24 Instagram IDs that posted vulnerable content. Only six sensitive contents were removed and clarification has been sought from police regarding the other.  Even though we submit proper documents they delay in progress, said a senior police officer said.
 

