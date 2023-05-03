Thanjai couple electrocuted, accidentally stepped on live wire

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 70-year-old man here was electrocuted to death in the wee hours of Tuesday when he accidentally stepped on a live wire that had snapped in the overnight rains while his wife, who rushed outside hearing his cries, too, suffered electrocution and died.

According to sources, M Udayappan of Mithiyadikkadu in Kalakam village panchayat eked out a living as an MGNREGS worker. Early on Tuesday, he stepped out of his house to attend nature’s call. As there were overnight rains, the power line of the streetlights snapped and fell on the road.

Udayappan who did not notice it in the dark stepped on the wire and got electrocuted. Hearing his cries his wife Sampoornam (68) came out and upon seeing Udayappan lying on the ground, tried to lift him up, unaware of the electrocution. As a result, she, too, suffered electrocution.

Neighbours who heard the sound came out and immediately understood the situation and informed Tangedco to disconnect the power supply. The Peravurani police sent the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. Residents complained that the power lines were in a precarious condition in several places in the village and wanted Tangedco to set them right. Meanwhile, Peravurani MLA N Ashokkumar met the relatives of the couple and consoled them.

