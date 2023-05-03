Home States Tamil Nadu

Workplace conditions among factors increasing asthma cases in Tiruchy, say doctors

"Acute exacerbation has increased among asthma patients after the pandemic outbreak. Increased medicine intake could affect quality of life in such situations.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Asthma

For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The daily count of patients seeking asthma-related treatment has increased from 40 to 70 cases over the past five years in MGMGH alone, doctors said, blaming among other factors, workplace conditions.

"Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the lung caused due to genetic factors, allergies, and environmental pollution," said Dr G Kamal of the Tamil Nadu Asthma Allergy Research Centre.

"Acute exacerbation has increased among asthma patients after the pandemic outbreak. Increased medicine intake could affect the quality of life in such situations. However, if detected early, asthma can be brought under control," explained Kamal, adding that "children are more prone to asthma since their respiratory system is in the developing stage."

K Anand Babu, a doctor from the thoracic medicine department of MGMGH, said workplace conditions have caused damage to the respiratory system of people from the lower and middle classes.

"The misconception about life-long intake of medicines once diagnosed with asthma needs to be smashed. Nevertheless, it could be controlled with the right medication," Dr Babu said. "MGMGH conducts spirometry tests for free, which costs Rs 600 in private hospitals. Around 20 patients take the test every day," he added.

