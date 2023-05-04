3 held, 2 absconding for theft of Rs 2.5 crore from Kovai realtor in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police arrested three persons, P Arunkumar (37) his friends B Praveen (32) and S Surender (25) all from Ponneri, Tiruvallur, in connection with a case of stealing Rs 2.5 crore and 100 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the residence of an elderly woman in the city.

According to police, V Rajeswari (63) from Green Field Colony on Puliyakulam Road is engaged in the real estate business for the last few years. Her husband died 19 years ago, her elder daughter got married and her younger daughter is working in a private firm in another district.

Recently, Varshini (28) of Krishna Colony, who was also a realtor, became friends with Rajeswari. She allegedly shared details regarding valuables to Varshini who often helped Rajeswari. On March 20, Varshini contacted her over the phone and brought food for dinner for Rajeshwari around 8.30 pm.

After eating the food, Rajeswari fell asleep and woke up around in the early morning on March 21. When Rajeswari went to her bedroom where she found that she had been robbed. Based on her complaint, Ramanathapuram police registered a case against Varshini, her car driver Naveen and her friend Arun under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Tuesday, police arrested Arunkumar and two others who assisted Arunkumar. Police recovered Rs 2 lakh and 31 sovereigns of gold ornaments from them. After interrogation, I-T officials from Salem seized Rs 31,20,500 from Karthik, Arunkumar’s friend. The police have formed two special teams to nab Varshini and her car driver Naveen.

