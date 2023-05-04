Home States Tamil Nadu

55-year-old palm climber alleges custodial torture by Kayathar police in TN

Madasamy used to sell the palm juice to roadside vendors, and take home the remaining pathaneer to make jaggery.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of custodial torture.

Image used for representational purpose.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Even as inquiries are underway into the alleged custodial torture by suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, a 55-year-old man from Kalakudi near Manur in Tirunelveli district has alleged that Kayathar police personnel beat him black and blue after wrongly claiming that he sold palm toddy.

M Madasamy, the victim, has been receiving treatment at the 'surgical step down' ward in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for the past 11 days.

Madasamy climbed palm trees at Thalaiyalnadanthan Kulam village near Kayathar in the Thoothukudi district for a living. He would climb 30 to 40 Palmyra trees and extract over 60 litres of pathaneer daily. Pathaneer is a nutritious natural drink and is also used in the production of palm jaggery (karupatti). Madasamy used to sell the palm juice to roadside vendors and take home the remaining pathaneer to make jaggery.

On April 23, Kayathar police whisked away Madasamy from a palmyra groove based on a complaint that he was selling palm toddy, which is banned in Tamil Nadu. They took the 55-year-old to the police station and registered an FIR against him. Madasamy's son, M Manikandan, who is pursuing his M.Com degree, managed to secure station bail for his father and got him released from the station on the same day.

"When we were about to leave the station around 8 pm, sub-inspector Dilipan called my father back to the station. In my presence, he brutally assaulted my father on the head with his hands. Then the policeman took a polycarbonate lathi and hit my father all over his body. I was helpless as other police personnel confined me. The SI warned my father of breaking his legs if he tethered pots on Palmyra trees again," Manikandan told TNIE.

Madasamy was immediately admitted to TMCH at Palayamkottai, where he is even now under treatment for damage to his ears and acute pain in his shoulders and back. "Doctors had said if the injuries in the ears don't heal soon, my father might have to undergo surgery. They also referred him for an MRI scan as the swelling on his hip did not subside even after 10 days," he added.

It may be noted that the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in a circular dated January 10, 2022, instructed all superintendents of police and commissioners to avoid taking action against those extracting pathaneer, and karupatti makers.

When asked if he was warned against extracting palm toddy, Madasamy said that he had stopped tapping toddy over a month ago when the pathaneer season began this year. "Until last year, it was common for all climbers to extract a few pots of toddy after giving mamool to the police. However, the present inspector put a halt to the practice, and I have not collected toddy after that," the 55-year-old said.

When the victim's family brought the incident to the attention of Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan, the office staff directed them to lodge the complaint at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office in Tirunelveli. However, Madasamy's second son, Maheswaran, said that he had lodged a complaint with Tirunelveli DIG Pravesh Kumar on April 24.

"The personnel at the DIG office said my father would be contacted by the Kovilpatti DSP office staff for further inquiry. But no one has contacted us so far," he added.

DIG Pravesh Kumar was unable for comments, while Kovilpatti DSP Venkatesh said he had not yet received the complaint from the DIG office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASP Balveer Singh custodial torture Kayathar police  palm climber
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp