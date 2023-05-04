Home States Tamil Nadu

Aarudhra scam: EOW freezes actor Suresh’s bank account

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police have frozen the bank account of actor-cum-producer RK Suresh after he failed to turn up for inquiry in connection with the Aarudhra scam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police have frozen the bank account of actor-cum-producer RK Suresh after he failed to turn up for inquiry in connection with the Aarudhra scam. On April 28, a lookout notice was sent to Suresh and three others. 

The police said that Suresh was summoned for an inquiry based on the confession by Ruso, one of the managers of the Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited company. As Suresh had failed to appear for inquiry, a lookout notice was issued. Following this, the EOW police froze Suresh’s bank account.

In March, two main suspects - Harish and Malathi - were arrested by the police. Harish is listed as one of the directors of the company and Malathi is an additional director. A police source said that the Tamil Nadu BJP appointed Harish as state secretary of sports and development cell in June last year. EOW booked Harish in the last week of May, the source added.

The Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited had swindled nearly 1 lakh depositors of more than `2,400 crores by promising to pay them a huge interest in the range of 25-30%, the police said. In May last year, a case was booked under sections of the IPC, RBI Act, BUDS Act and TNPID Act. So far, 21 people have been booked and 10 people have been arrested.

Comments

