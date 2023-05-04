Child Rights commission seals primary school owned by POCSO accused in TN's Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Dr R G Anand's inspection of the private primary school, whose owner is embroiled in a POCSO case, revenue department officials sealed the school in Virudachalam on Tuesday.

Anand was accompanied by the district superintendent of police R Rajaram and education department officials.



V Pakkirisamy, a retired government school headmaster and DMK councillor of Ward 30 of the Virudachalam municipality, owns the primary school in question. He was arrested on April 12 for allegedly misbehaving with a girl from the school. He was also arrested under the Goondas Act last week.



During the inspection, Anand discovered that the school's recognition license had expired in 2014. As a result, Anand instructed the local authority to shift all 101 students of the primary school to other institutes in accordance with their parents' wishes. He added that transfer certificates will be issued starting Monday.

The NCPCR official further ordered the revenue department to seal the school's premises in a bid to safeguard its documents and records. He then met with the victim and her parents to inquire about the incident. Before leaving Virudachalam, Anand stated that a report of the inspection and inquiry will be submitted to the commission's chairperson soon.

