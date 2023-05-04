Contractor builds Public sanitation complex around electric post in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A public sanitation complex coming up around an electric post has sent shock waves among residents of Periyar Nagar.

According to sources, the Tiruppur City municipal corporation has allotted a tender to build the toilet complex in Ward 41 at a cost of Rs 29 lakh. A contractor identified the land and has started construction. The work is going on in full swing despite the presence of an electric post in the middle of the plot.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK (South-Tiruppur) Secretary and Ward 41 Councillor- I Padmanabhan said, “It is a high transmission line and we have requested TANGEDCO officials to remove or shift the line. But the process is getting delayed. Besides, the post won’t cause hindrance to the public.”

While TANGEDCO officials were unavailable for comments, Tiruppur City Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said, “Safety is of utmost importance for us. I understand we have submitted an application to Tangedco to shift the post, but it has not been done yet. I will check with officials about this.”

