Home States Tamil Nadu

Contractor builds Public sanitation complex around electric post in Tamil Nadu

A public sanitation complex coming up around an electric post has sent shock waves among residents of Periyar Nagar.

Published: 04th May 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Public sanitation complex

Public sanitation complex being constructed around an electric post in Periyar Nagar

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A public sanitation complex coming up around an electric post has sent shock waves among residents of Periyar Nagar.

According to sources, the Tiruppur City municipal corporation has allotted a tender to build the toilet complex in Ward 41 at a cost of Rs 29 lakh.  A contractor identified the land and has started construction. The work is going on in full swing despite the presence of an electric post in the middle of the plot.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK (South-Tiruppur) Secretary and Ward 41 Councillor- I Padmanabhan said, “It is a high transmission line and we have requested TANGEDCO officials to remove or shift the line. But the process is getting delayed. Besides, the post won’t cause hindrance to the public.”

While TANGEDCO officials were unavailable for comments, Tiruppur City Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said, “Safety is of utmost importance for us. I understand we have submitted an application to Tangedco to shift the post, but it has not been done yet. I will check with officials about this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public sanitation complex electric post Periyar Nagar Tiruppur City municipal corporation
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp