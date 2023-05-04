Cyclone Mocha may bring back summer heat to TN from May 10

Home States Tamil Nadu

P Senthamarai Kanna, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said as per the weather models the cyclonic storm’s likely path would be towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

Published: 04th May 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday confirmed that a cyclonic storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal, however, it will have a negative impact on Tamil Nadu dragging all the moisture from the land and inducing the summer heat possibly from May 10. 

The latest IMD bulletin says a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 7. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal.

P Senthamarai Kanna, director of, the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said as per the weather models the cyclonic storm’s likely path would be towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

“We have to wait and see. However, for Tamil Nadu, there won’t be any enhancement in rains and in fact, there would be a decrease in rainfall activity with the weather system dragging the land moisture. There might be a spike in temperature from May 10,” said Senthamaraj.

