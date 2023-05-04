Dharmapuri’s health infrastructure in TN set to get Rs 107 crore boost

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has allocated Rs 107.34 crore to strengthen the public health system in Dharmapuri district under the 15th Financial Commission Health Grant. Earlier this week, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar regarding this.

Mandaviya stated in the letter that under the PM ABHIM scheme, one Critical Care Hospital Block has been approved, which will augment the capacity for assured treatment of diseases or critical illnesses.

“The CCB will also enhance the capacity to manage more patients requiring critical care especially in the case of infectious diseases or for any other conditions,” it said.

The MP said, “The CCB will be set up at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for Rs 23.75 crore. In Pennagaram, the CEmONC ward will be constructed at the cost of Rs 12 crore. Further, the MP added that Mettur Government headquarters Hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories to identify diseases, which will boost the healthcare offered by government facilities in the constituency.

