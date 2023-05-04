Ensure safety of Dalits: CPM state secretary appeals to TN govt

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan led a protest held at Denkanikottai on Wednesday to condemn attacks on Dalits and honour killings in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Balakrishnan said, “SC people in Krishnagiri are not safe due to the failure of district administration. On April 13, 10 SC people were attacked in Kottayur by caste Hindus in front of Anchetti police. SC people are victims, attacked by caste Hindus. But police failed an attempt to murder cases on both parties. When SC people did not attack caste Hindus, how can police file an attempt to murder case on them?”

When TNIE pointed out that collector Deepak Jacob had denied the prevalence of two- tumbler system or any caste discrimination in Kottayur panchayat, Balakrishnan said the collector should visit the village and hold inquiries in person before making such statements.

Further, the CPM leader said CM MK Stalin had given him an assurance to take action to protect SC people. Functionaries of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Dravidar Kazhagam and TNCC took part in the protest. The VCK staged a protest on the issue on Tuesday.

