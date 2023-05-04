Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaundice, typhoid cases in children on the rise in Madurai, says GRH doctor

He highlighted that contaminated food and water are among the major reasons for such diseases to spread.

Government Rajaji Hospital

Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The number of jaundice and typhoid cases among children in the city has increased in the last month, said Dr S Balashankar, Head of the Pediatrics department, at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

"Each day in GRH, two to three jaundice cases and three to four typhoid cases are reported. Mostly young children are affected. In the last month, we treated around 60-75 cases in both cases. Especially in jaundice, hepatitis A type is spreading more," he added.

He highlighted that contaminated food and water are among the major reasons for such diseases to spread. The doctor recommended the public to drink boiled water and avoid unhygienic street food during summer. Vaccines for both jaundice and typhoid should also be taken if possible, he opined.

P Kumara Gurubaran, Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS) in Madurai said there are no alarming cases in the rural side. "Chlorination of water is the only way to control the cases and we should strengthen it in both rural and city areas," he added.  

Typhoid - March Month Data (Source: DDHS office)

AGE CASES

Age between (0-5)       -   09
Age between (6-10)     -   11
Age between (11-15)   -   13
Age above 15               -   31
                        Total     -   64

Jaundice - March Month Data (Source: DDHS office)

AGE  CASES

Age between (0-5)       -   0
Age between (6-10)     -   01
Age between (11-15)   -   03
Age above 15               -   03
                            Total -   07

Cases per month (Source: Government Rajaji Hospital)

Month          Typhoid            Jaundice

January           13                       18
February         27                       19
March             29                       26
April               33                       17

