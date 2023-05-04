Rain-hit motorised boat fishers in TN fail to cash in on ban

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Unseasonal rain that lashed parts of Nagapattinam over the past one week dashed motorised boat fishermen's hopes to cash in on the increased demand for seafood brought in by limited supply due to the annual fishing ban. As the breeding season is underway, mechanised boat fishermen are banned from venturing deep into the sea for 61 days.

However, motorised boats covering fewer distances of 5 to 15 nautical miles from the shore were exempted from the annual ban. Motorised boat fishermen have been the main source of seafood supply during the annual ban.

They have been affected by the unseasonal rain. M Mahesh, a fisherman from Arukatuthurai, said, "We have not been able to take advantage of the shot-up demand for our catch due to unseasonal rain that lashed the district over the past week."

Motorized boat fishers are put to sea at various hours of the day and night depending on the type of fish they want to catch.

The unseasonal rain, they say, has disrupted their schedule. "It is not advisable to cast nets when it rains since chances of getting stranded are high," said R Steepan Raj, a fisherman from Vellapallam. Merchants, sellers, vehicle drivers, porters, helpers and those dependent on the fishermen, too, have been hit by the unseasonal rain. More rain forecasted for the coming days has added to our plight, said fishermen.

