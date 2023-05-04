Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department opens portal for grievances

Published: 04th May 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Ma Subramanian launches the mobile app and website on Wednesday | Twitter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health minister Ma Subramanian launched a mobile app and website of the Food Safety Department at an event held at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate on Wednesday.

The minister launched the mobile app ‘Tamil Nadu Food Safety Consumer’ and website www.foodsafety.tn.gov.in where consumers can find information on safe food and other details.
The website can be accessed in Tamil and English and also has a screen reader facility for ease of access for the differently-abled. 

Subramanian said short films to create awareness on reused oil and safe food were released on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and others. In the last week alone, food safety officers conducted inspections at 4,122 places and seized 16,209 kg of fruits, worth Rs 9.2 lakh, which was ripened using a chemical laced with calcium carbide, said Subramanian.

Ways to file complaints

Consumers can lodge complaints with the Food Safety Department the following ways

  • Mobile app: Tamil Nadu Food Safety Consumer  
  • Website: foodsafety.tn.gov.in  
  • WhatsApp: 9444042322

Unutilised insurance premium refunded

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the unutilised insurance premium of `241.15 crore has been credited back into the account of the government from the insurance provider. A few private hospitals didn’t use the money. On the delay of passing insurance claims, the minister said it is the duty of the hospitals to process the papers quickly.

