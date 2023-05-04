Home States Tamil Nadu

TN inks pact with HCL to boost infrastructure in 95 villages

The deal was signed in the presence of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

HCL Corporation director Shikhar Malhotra and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department secretary, P Amudha, with minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government inked an MoU with HCL Foundation to implement various infrastructure and livelihood schemes in 95 selected villages in the Thoothukudi district under HCL (Samuday) initiative.

The deal was signed in the presence of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The HCL (Samuday) is a flagship programme of the HCL Foundation that aims at the sustainable social development of rural areas in partnership with central and state governments and local communities. The programme is designed to help the local people identify their problems and solutions. 

A total of  1.40 lakh people from 95 villages in the Pudur and Vilathikulam unions in the Thoothukudi district will be benefited. Under the HCL( Samuday), digital smart boards were installed in 132 primary schools and health camps were conducted in 58 villages in the Thoothukudi district.

Appointment orders to fill 161 posts in AU given

Chennai: CM MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to 161 persons to fill various posts of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors at Anna University. Appointment orders to the posts of deputy director of physical education and deputy librarian in Alagappa College of Technology and others were also handed over.

