Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPSC can’t question genuineness of community certificate, says Madras HC

Scrutiny committee constituted by govt is the competent authority

Published: 04th May 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A division bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that only the scrutiny committee - either at the district level or state level- constituted by the state government is competent to look into the genuineness of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community certificate.

The bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi, quoting a Supreme Court judgment, also held that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is not authorised to do the job of the scrutiny committee.

“The district level or state level vigilance/scrutiny committee is the competent authority to scrutinise the genuineness of SC community certificate and TNPSC has no jurisdiction to question the genuineness of such certificate,” the bench said in a recent order.

The matter relates to an appeal filed by TNPSC against a single judge’s order striking down a notice issued by it seeking a fresh community certificate from the respondent N Jayarani who was appointed as a junior assistant with the treasury and accounts department under the destitute widow category after her husband’s death.

She had submitted an SC-Hindu community certificate obtained by producing the documents of her husband who is a Hindu SC. Jayarani’s father was a converted SC Christian but she converted to Hindu after marriage.

The notice was issued to her by TNPSC to produce a fresh certificate with her father’s name. She moved the state administrative tribunal and the petition was transferred to the high court. The single judge ruled in favour of Jayarani.

Observing that there is no reason to interfere with the single judge’s order, the division bench said it is for the commissioner of treasuries and accounts department to forward the community certificate to the district-level vigilance committee for verification; and the committee shall take a decision within six months.

Plea seeks ban on The Kerala Story

Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the concerned government authorities to impose a ban on the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’. The public interest litigation (PIL) petition was moved by BR Aravindakshan, a journalist.

He said the movie, scheduled to hit screens on May 5, has been produced without conducting any basic research and is having untrue information, disrupting religious harmony and is likely to cause breach of public peace, adding that the movie will create a feeling of hatred against a particular community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Scheduled Caste community certificate TNPSC
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp