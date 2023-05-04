‘Uninterrupted power, renovated networks & speedy complaint redressal our priority’: TN Minister

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Providing uninterrupted power supply to over three crore consumers in Tamil Nadu is a priority for electricity minister V Senthil Balaji. The department has been strengthening the distribution network by replacing damaged poles and installing new transformers. Addressing consumer complaints quickly has been another priority since DMK came to power, says the minister in an exclusive chat with TNIE.

What do you consider the major accomplishment in the power department over the past two years?

After we came to power, Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced ‘Minnagam’, a centralised customer care service on June 20, 2021. We have received nearly 1.5 million complaints in the past two years and resolved 99% of them. To meet the increasing demand for power, we are focusing on strengthening the distribution sector.

Over the last two years, we have replaced 40,020 damaged transformers, and we plan to build 388 substations, for which the tender process is currently underway. Additionally, we have established a special team in each of the 234 assembly constituencies, led by their respective MLAs, to address consumer complaints as quickly as possible. Apart from this, in the two years, we provided 1.50 lakh power connections at free of cost.

What steps are being taken to procure additional coal to meet future demand?

At present, Tangedco sources coal from Talcher in Odisha, IB Valley, and Singareni coal mines in Telangana, as per the fuel supply agreement. In the last financial year (2022-23), we procured 192.67 lakh tonnes of coal, the highest in ten years. Going forward, we plan to buy coal only for upcoming thermal plants and have decided to participate in new tenders for coal mines.

How do you plan to address the Rs 1.59 lakh crore debt? Is it possible to reduce it by at least 50% by 2025?

We are working tirelessly to make the utility profitable. The previous AIADMK government paid Rs 16,500 crore in interest per annum, while we currently pay Rs 13,500 crore. Our goal is to gradually decrease the interest, which will, in turn, reduce the debt.

How many EV charging stations have been installed so far? What are the plans for future?

We have plans to install 100 EV charging stations in the vicinity of substations, town centers, and highways. The tender for the project is ready, and we hope to open the bids soon.

To meet revised environmental norms and address pollution in thermal plants, it is essential to install Flue Gas Desulphurization plants. Last year, you planned to install it in all 5 thermal plants at a cost of Rs 2,350 cr. What is the status?

The installation is in progress, and we are waiting for the Tangedco board’s approval.

