Workshop for journalists in Tamil Nadu focuses on honing skills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Information and Public Relations conducted a workshop in the capital city for journalists to enhance their skills to compete in the present media industry.

Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan inaugurated the workshop. During his address, Saminathan said, “To provide proper training to journalists to enhance relevant competence, skill development, language skills and modern technology according to the current status of the media industry the workshop has been organised.”

Photo | Twitter

He further underlined that the journalist should work with the motto of instilling confidence among the readers over the news and its content and he urged the journalist that they should be controlled by conscience even if there is no law for controlling other mediums except print media.

He listed out various welfare measures which are being implemented by the incumbent government for the welfare of the journalist fraternity. During the workshop, retired justice K Chandru, former Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan and others spoke on various subjects. Journalists from various districts participated.

