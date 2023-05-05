Home States Tamil Nadu

BIS registration and licence mandatory for coaching centres in TN

Since April, the bureau has been conducting meetings across the country with educationists and stake holders . It  has fixed May 26 as deadline to receive feedback on the draft rules.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a set of regulations and guidelines for centres offering coaching classes for professional courses like NEET, JEE, TNPSC and UPSC. In its draft rules called Coaching Centre - Service Requirements (CC-SR), a copy of which is with the TNIE, the bureau states that the coaching industry has a substantial impact on India’s education system and economy.

Besides making registration and licence mandatory, the BIS has fixed qualifications and experience for teachers. For example, to handle students of classes X and XII, the faculty should have completed both UG and PG courses scoring at least 50% marks and have one year of teaching experience. Similarly, the bureau has fixed qualifications for faculties in each category.

Since April, the bureau has been conducting meetings across the country with educationists and stakeholders. It has fixed May 26 as the deadline to receive feedback on the draft rules. Mentor of Standardize Club, BIS Coimbatore branch K Lenibarathi who took part in one such meeting, said a report prepared by Pune-based consultancy firm  Infinium Global Research has pegged the market value of the coaching industry at around Rs 58,000 crore.

“Coaching centres will have to function like educational institutions and for this, the central government must form a body to monitor the sector,” he said.

An aspirant, D Arulselvi at Salem district told TNIE, “I joined a coaching centre for TET training last year, but it was closed within weeks. I lost Rs 13,000. Without a monitoring system. aspirants like me are affected.” Association of IAS Academy and TNPSC Academic of Tamil Nadu, treasurer S Nataraj welcomed the guidelines. “If the regulations are implemented, many fraudulent centres will close automatically,” he opined. “Based on directions from senior officials, we received feedback on the draft rules. We would send them to New Delhi for perusal,” Jyotsna Priya Ragu, scientist cum assistant director, BIS (Coimbatore Branch) told TNIE.

Some recommendations

  • Front desk in each centre
  • Admission & fee refund process
  • Grievance redress mechanism 
  • Background verification of staff
  • Well-ventilated or AC rooms
  • CCTV at entrance, reception area and vantage spots 
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Indian Standards
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp