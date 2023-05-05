Departmental action initiated against TNSTC depot official for suspending free-bus service for women

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: The transport department has initiated departmental action against Puliyangudi TNSTC depot's branch manager (BM) for allegedly suspending the free-bus ride for women on weekends, holidays, and evening hours on the Surandai-Tenkasi route. The manager was also blamed for allegedly running a special bus in the time slot of a free-ride bus and charging women passengers.



The department also said timekeepers had been issued a warning, in response to an online complaint filed by activist S Jameen in connection with the improper operation of the government bus (25-G).

"Until the state government announced the free-bus ride scheme for women, this vehicle was operated without any issue on two routes -- Surandai-Pattamudaiyarpuram-Pavoorchatram-Tenkasi and Surandai-Ayikudi-Tenkasi. Apart from school and college students, many working women also benefited from this service. However, in recent months, the transport authorities suspended this bus service on Saturdays, Sundays, and government holidays. And in turn, they began running a 'special bus' and charging women passengers," Jameen claimed.



R Kausalya, an Ayikudi resident, said the transport officials were not responding to her phone calls whenever she was escalating an issue about the 25-G bus. She added that the women in Ayikudi and Sambavarvadakarai could not return home after work in the town areas, since this bus service from Surandai to Tenkasi at 7.40 pm was discontinued.



When contacted by TNIE, Shanmugam, TNSTC Divisional Manager, Tenkasi, said some trips for this bus were suspended owing to declining patronage. He added that the BM will be served a memo soon.

Another official, wishing anonymity, said, "We are grappling with manpower shortage as there has been no recruitment in the past 10 years. This is also one of the reasons for discontinuing trips in villages. The drivers and conductors are forced to perform overtime duty and work on their off days."

