DMK slams CPM leader over May Day speech on Factories Act amendment issue

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in two years, DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli has strongly criticised CPM, one of its allies over the May Day speech of the left party leader, TK Rengarajan, on the Factories Act amendment issue.

Rengarajan asked whether it is the DMK or the bureaucrats and capitalists that are ruling the state. He had demanded the government to remove officials who had misguided them on the issue. The Murasoli article criticised Rengarajan’s speech, stating the amendment had been withdrawn within two days of protests, and asked whether this comply withalliance dharma.

The article also cited a CPM member has written a book titled ‘Is the Dravidian Model an Alternative to the Authoritarian Hindutva Model?’ The book also criticised the ex-CM Karunanidhi and raised questions about whether CPM was being guided by individuals with such views.

