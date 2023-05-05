Do not disturb 'annadhanam' given by devotees during Chithirai fest: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Madurai district administration not to implement a public notice issued by the authorities demanding FSSAI license from devotees who offer 'annadhanam' during the ongoing Chithirai festival celebrations.



A Bench of justices M Dhandapani and R Vijayakumar noted that the notice could be implemented only after creating sufficient public awareness at least six months in advance. Hence, they directed the authorities not to disturb the devotees this year.



The Bench gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a devotee M Kanageswari of Narasingam in Madurai, challenging the said notice, which was published in dailies on April 29. Kanageswari claimed that the collector has no authority to issue such notification under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and that he cannot demand a license under the Act.

She further alleged that 'annadhanam' by a devotee would not fall within the definition of 'sale' under the Act and therefore does not require a license. No such notices were issued during other religious functions, she further claimed and requested the court to direct the collector to withdraw the notice.



However, the judges noted that the implementation of the notice is not feasible, especially in such a short duration as many people are still unaware of it. Moreover, lakhs of people would apply for licenses and it would not be possible to verify and issue licenses to them, they pointed out and disposed of the petition with the above direction.

