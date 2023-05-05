Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure cleanliness drive in Perambalur is not mere eyewash like 2022 edition, say residents, activists

Residents, however, say that the campaign in most of the panchayats was "mere eye-wash."

Published: 05th May 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

garbage, road side waste

The 45-day ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ campaign in Perambalur was launched by the rural development department on August 15, 2022 | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Expressing dismay over the "lackadaisical approach" to the implementation of the 'Namma Ooru Superu' campaign last year, activists and residents urge the district administration to ensure it is carried out properly this year.

The 45-day 'Namma ooru superu' campaign was launched by the rural development department on August 15, 2022, in Perambalur to ensure better sanitary conditions and cleanliness in rural areas.

Residents, however, say that the campaign in most of the panchayats was "mere eye-wash." The initiative, which aims to improve cleanliness and hygiene in villages, clean public places, penalise those using single-use plastic items and prevent the discharge of septic tank waste used in private households in villages into waterbodies and public spaces, was launched this year in Perambalur on May 1.

District Collector K Karpagam, presiding over a coordination meeting held at the district on Thursday, to discuss the implementation of the scheme, ensured residents that all department officials closely monitor the scheme's implementation.

S Ragavan, an activist based out of Perambalur, told TNIE, "The campaign was implemented at a snail's pace last year. Mounds of garbage still pile up in the villages and municipality areas. Sanitation workers are not even provided the equipment required to segregate waste. Garbage, if at all collected, is dumped in public places and waterbodies, and later burned. First and foremost, awareness should be raised among panchayat representatives, and then the residents. The workers need to be provided with gloves and other safety equipment."

T Sivakumar, a resident of Nochiyam, echoed the views. "Garbage collection needs to be ensued on a daily basis. Collected biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste should be segregated and disposed of without delay. Also, alternatives to plastic should be made available, and the plastic buy-back scheme should be implemented properly," said Sivakumar.

When contacted, the District Coordinator of Swachh Bharat Raja Boopathy told TNIE, "The implementation of the scheme would be stepped up this time."

