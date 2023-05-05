Kallakurichi man kills wife, stabs cop in Tamil Nadu; held

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: The Kallakurichi police on Wednesday night apprehended a man in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. He has also been charged with an attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked a police officer who had arrived to arrest him.



The accused, P Murugan (25) from Pazhaiya Pallakacheri village near Thiyagadurugam, worked at a hotel in Chennai. Three years ago, he married K Vijaya (20) from Mo Vannanjur village near Kallakurichi. Within three months, however, Vijaya returned to her mother's house following a quarrel between the couple, police said. "Murugan used to visit Mo Vannanjur and ask Vijaya to go back with him. She allegedly had an illicit affair with a relative from Sirupakkam in Cuddalore district, and Murugan condemned her for the same," said a police source from Kallakurichi police station.



On Wednesday evening, Vijaya visited Kallakurichi and boarded a bus on her way back home. After Vijaya got down at her stop, it started raining and she sought shelter at a nearby shop. It was then that Murugan arrived and started arguing with her about her alleged relationship with another man. Suddenly, he produced a knife and stabbed her in the neck and hands, causing severe injuries and her consequent death.



While others tried to catch hold of Murugan, he threatened everyone with the knife. Meanwhile, Vijaya's relative Palaniammal was passing by the area and intervened. Murugan assaulted her as well. Police, led by sub-inspector Sathyaseelan of the Kallakurichi police station, arrived at the scene and attempted to apprehend Murugan. He stabbed the officer in his left thigh.



The police were able to overpower Murugan and seized the knife from him. Following an investigation, he was charged under several sections of the IPC and remanded in Kallakurichi sub-jail following court proceedings, added police. Both Palaniammal and the injured police officer were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kallakurichi for treatment, while Vijaya's body was sent for a postmortem.

